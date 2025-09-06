- Home
Bravery Honoured: Recognition Of Late Soldier’s Gallantry In 1965 War At Chhamb-Jaurian Sector
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The valiant services of the late Havaldar Muhammad Ishaq, a son of soil from Moza Sniwah, Tehsil Murree, have been remembered on Defence and Martyrs Day for his gallantry during the 1965 Indo-Pak war in the Chhamb-Jaurian sector.
Havaldar (R) Muhammad Ishaq fearless leadership and courage in the face of heavy enemy attacks earned him the “Imtiazi Sanad” by order of the President of Pakistan, said Muhammad Tariq son of the late brave soldier in an exclusive interaction with APP.
He added that his father's name was officially published in the Gazette of Pakistan on 9 March 1966, recognizing his distinguished services in the defence of the motherland.
Family accounts, he said recall that during the sudden and massive enemy assault at Chhamb-Jaurian, he stood firm at the frontlines.
Undeterred by the threat to his life, he kept moving from one trench to another, encouraging his soldiers to fight with determination and not lose heart. His unwavering bravery and leadership not only boosted the morale of his men but also contributed to the capture of enemy positions.
The certificate, bearing the appreciation of the President and signed by the Secretary, Ministry of Defence, records the nation’s gratitude for his sacrifices.
On this Defence Day, his family and community in Murree take pride in his heroic role, remembering him as a source of inspiration for future generations.
