Brawl between groups leaves four injured in Kandhkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :At least four people sustained critical injuries as a brawl occurred between two groups near Misson Mor in Kandhkot, Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the argument started over a petty issue and groups enraged within no time, beat each other badly, a private news channel reported.

People hit each other with sticks, bricks and empty glass bottles, injured were taken to a nearby hospital the sources stated.

The locals intervened for the fire-fighting among the groups moreover police reached on time and arrested the miscreants, a police official further informed.