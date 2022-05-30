Brawl erupts between police, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology management

A brawl took place between attendants of a police official and management of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) on Monday, halting medical services and creating problems for patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A brawl took place between attendants of a police official and management of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) on Monday, halting medical services and creating problems for patients.

According to the police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the incident of dispute in RIC where the attendants of Station Hospital Officer (SHO) Cantt Yasir Abbas who went to the hospital for the treatment of heart disease, indulged in a quarrel with the management.

The CPO directed SP Rawal to make an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.

The spokesman further said that on being informed of the incident, SDPO Waris Khan rushed to the RIC. "Dispute with staff is not appropriate in any hospital. The matter is being investigated and action will be taken against those responsible as per rules," he said.