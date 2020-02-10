Brawl kills one minor, leaves four injured in Shikarpur

A 12 year old girl was killed while four other were severely wounded as a scuffle occurred between two families near Khanpur in Shikarpur on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A 12 year old girl was killed while four other were severely wounded as a scuffle occurred between two families near Khanpur in Shikarpur on Monday morning.

According to police the unfortunate incident occurred as one group blamed the opponents for intentionally destroying the ready to harvest crops, a private news channel reported.

The both families attacked each other with sticks and handsaws, when police reached on the spot to control the situation, they stated.

The body of the victim was handed over to heir while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police registered First Information Report against the culprits.