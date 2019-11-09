Brawl Leaves Four Injured In Kandhkot
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Aroundfour people sustained critical injuries as a brawl occurred between two groups near Misson Mor in Kandhkot on Saturday morning.
According to rescue officials the argument started over a petty issue and groups enraged within no time, beat each other badly, a private news channel reported.
People hit each other with sticks, bricks and empty glass bottles, later, injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they stated.
The locals intervened for the fire-fighting among the groups moreover police reached in time and arrested the miscreants, a police official further informed.