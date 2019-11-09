Brawl leaves four injured in Kandhkot

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Aroundfour people sustained critical injuries as a brawl occurred between two groups near Misson Mor in Kandhkot on Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials the argument started over a petty issue and groups enraged within no time, beat each other badly, a private news channel reported.

People hit each other with sticks, bricks and empty glass bottles, later, injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they stated.

The locals intervened for the fire-fighting among the groups moreover police reached in time and arrested the miscreants, a police official further informed.