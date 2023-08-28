Brazilian ambassador calls on Health Minister

Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations on Monday.

The Brazilian ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming this responsibility.

He said the appointment of a world-renowned public health expert is a positive development for the health sector.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Pakistan and Brazil have deep and strong relations and added trade relations and cooperation between the two countries are commendable.

The minister said, "We are determined to eradicate polio from the country and will work on an emergency basis for the eradication of polio.

We are ensuring all measures to strengthen the global health security system." He said that effective measures are being taken to ensure universal health coverage. An integrated strategy has been formulated to protect against epidemics, he added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that health facilities in hospitals are being developed on modern lines.

He said that Border Health Services are being strengthened to deal with epidemics. "We are ensuring compliance with the recommendations of the International Health Regulations." He said that it is my mission to pursue the agenda of development and prosperity under the leadership of the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani was also present on the occasion.