Open Menu

Brazilian Ambassador Calls On Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Brazilian ambassador calls on Health Minister

Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations on Monday.

The Brazilian ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming this responsibility.

He said the appointment of a world-renowned public health expert is a positive development for the health sector.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Pakistan and Brazil have deep and strong relations and added trade relations and cooperation between the two countries are commendable.

The minister said, "We are determined to eradicate polio from the country and will work on an emergency basis for the eradication of polio.

We are ensuring all measures to strengthen the global health security system." He said that effective measures are being taken to ensure universal health coverage. An integrated strategy has been formulated to protect against epidemics, he added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that health facilities in hospitals are being developed on modern lines.

He said that Border Health Services are being strengthened to deal with epidemics. "We are ensuring compliance with the recommendations of the International Health Regulations." He said that it is my mission to pursue the agenda of development and prosperity under the leadership of the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio Brazil Border All From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt ensures good governance to State's socioecono ..

Govt ensures good governance to State's socioeconomic development: Azad Jammu Ka ..

2 minutes ago
 RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

2 minutes ago
 DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat T ..

DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

2 minutes ago
 Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five t ..

Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

2 minutes ago
 PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

9 minutes ago
Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

9 minutes ago
 Health department Larkana sealed two medical store ..

Health department Larkana sealed two medical stores

9 minutes ago
 IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Tor ..

IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Torkhem border

4 minutes ago
 CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi B ..

CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi Bahauddin

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex ..

Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex-govt employees

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Anka ..

Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Ankara

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan