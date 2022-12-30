Brazilian football legend, 3-time World Cup winner Pele dies at 82

BRAZIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazilian Football legend Pele lost his fight to colon cancer and passed away at the age 82, his daughter, Kely Nascimento, announced Friday on Instagram.

"Everything we are is thanks to you," Nascimento wrote in a post on her official account. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace." Seen as the greatest player of all time and even named "the greatest" by FIFA, Pele helped Brazil win a record three World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Over his distinguished career, Pele netted 77 goals in his 92 caps for Brazil.

Nicknamed "the Black Pearl," he also holds the record of most career goals with 1,283 in 1,363 games, including friendlies.

- Reactions from clubs, players Pele's death triggered a flood of sorrow from the world of football.

Brazilian club Santos, where Pele enjoyed the peak of his legendary career, posted a picture of a crown accompanied by a single word: "Eternal.

" Many football clubs, including the English National Team; Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona; English clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea; Italian sides Roma, Inter Milan, and Juventus, German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; Türkiye's Galatasaray and Fenerbahce; and Greek basketball club Panathinaikos, all offered their condolences after Pele's death.

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING," French star Kylian Mbappe tweeted.

Former German midfielder Mesut Ozil said on Twitter: "Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game.""Your legacy will live forever. I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever," he added.