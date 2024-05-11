Brazilian, Portuguese Envoys Attend Cultural Dialogue At Alhamra
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted a visit by Brazilian Ambassador Olyntho Vieira and Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva, along with other members of their delegation, who participated in a global cultural dialogue here on Saturday.
They were received by Razi Ahmad, Chairman of the board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council, Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid, and other representatives.
During the meeting, discussions focused on various aspects of history, art, and heritage preservation and promotion in their respective countries. Both sides emphasised the need to explore more opportunities for mutual development through bilateral cooperation. Separate sessions were held on this vital subject.
The meeting at Alhamra also included discussions on the UNESCO-designated cultural sites in Pakistan, Brazil, and Portugal. The literary and cultural services of the Lahore Arts Council, as well as the global initiatives of the Lahore Literary Festival, were also discussed.
High-ranking officials from Brazil and Portugal visited Alhamra to celebrate Portuguese Language Day and exchange information about Lusophone culture. During this global literary and cultural gathering, Prof. Guiomar De Grammont was in attendance, securing collaboration with Instituto Guimaraes Rosa and Instituto Camoes.
During this significant meeting, ambassadors from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to organizing programs for bilateral cultural exchange. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmad, remarked that the meeting was highly successful and that such gatherings would prove instrumental in finding golden opportunities in the field of literature and culture in the future.
Executive Director Sarah Rashid expressed optimism about the fruitful discussions, highlighting the potential for bilateral cultural exchanges to foster greater understanding and collaboration.
Prominent literary and cultural figures of Pakistan also participated in the session, sharing their valuable insights.
