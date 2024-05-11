Open Menu

Brazilian, Portuguese Envoys Attend Cultural Dialogue At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Brazilian, Portuguese envoys attend cultural dialogue at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted a visit by Brazilian Ambassador Olyntho Vieira and Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva, along with other members of their delegation, who participated in a global cultural dialogue here on Saturday.

They were received by Razi Ahmad, Chairman of the board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council, Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid, and other representatives.

During the meeting, discussions focused on various aspects of history, art, and heritage preservation and promotion in their respective countries. Both sides emphasised the need to explore more opportunities for mutual development through bilateral cooperation. Separate sessions were held on this vital subject.

The meeting at Alhamra also included discussions on the UNESCO-designated cultural sites in Pakistan, Brazil, and Portugal. The literary and cultural services of the Lahore Arts Council, as well as the global initiatives of the Lahore Literary Festival, were also discussed.

High-ranking officials from Brazil and Portugal visited Alhamra to celebrate Portuguese Language Day and exchange information about Lusophone culture. During this global literary and cultural gathering, Prof. Guiomar De Grammont was in attendance, securing collaboration with Instituto Guimaraes Rosa and Instituto Camoes.

During this significant meeting, ambassadors from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to organizing programs for bilateral cultural exchange. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmad, remarked that the meeting was highly successful and that such gatherings would prove instrumental in finding golden opportunities in the field of literature and culture in the future.

Executive Director Sarah Rashid expressed optimism about the fruitful discussions, highlighting the potential for bilateral cultural exchanges to foster greater understanding and collaboration.

Prominent literary and cultural figures of Pakistan also participated in the session, sharing their valuable insights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Visit Rashid Brazil Portugal Gold From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

9 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan