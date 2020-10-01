The unemployment rate in Brazil reached 13.8 percent between May and July of this year, its highest level since records started to be kept in 2012, and 1.2 percent higher than the previous February to April period, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said on Wednesday

According to the state agency, the unemployment rate between May and July was also 2 percent higher than the same period last year. Between May and July of this year, 13.

1 million people were unemployed, a stable indicator compared to the previous three months (12.8 million), and 4.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

The figures reflect the impact of the novel corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic on Latin America's largest economy. Brazil's informal sector grew to account for 37.4 percent of the working population, which is 30.7 million workers. In terms of earnings, the average income between May and July was 2,535 reals (about 450 U.S. Dollars).