UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Jobless Rate Hits Record High Of 13.8 Pct Between May, July

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Brazil's jobless rate hits record high of 13.8 pct between May, July

The unemployment rate in Brazil reached 13.8 percent between May and July of this year, its highest level since records started to be kept in 2012, and 1.2 percent higher than the previous February to April period, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The unemployment rate in Brazil reached 13.8 percent between May and July of this year, its highest level since records started to be kept in 2012, and 1.2 percent higher than the previous February to April period, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said on Wednesday.

According to the state agency, the unemployment rate between May and July was also 2 percent higher than the same period last year. Between May and July of this year, 13.

1 million people were unemployed, a stable indicator compared to the previous three months (12.8 million), and 4.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

The figures reflect the impact of the novel corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic on Latin America's largest economy. Brazil's informal sector grew to account for 37.4 percent of the working population, which is 30.7 million workers. In terms of earnings, the average income between May and July was 2,535 reals (about 450 U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

Same Brazil February April May July 2019 Million

Recent Stories

MoF participates in high-level G20 virtual forum, ..

1 minute ago

‘Join me and I will not let you down,’ says Na ..

14 minutes ago

Two killed, three injured in road mishap

1 minute ago

Three drug peddlers arrested; 3410 grams hashish r ..

1 minute ago

Hong Police Detain Nearly 70 People for Participat ..

1 minute ago

Pandemic lays bare inequalities in Brazil's school ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.