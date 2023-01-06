(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held his first cabinet meeting Friday, getting down to the business of "rebuilding" and "reunifying" the country after his divisive election battle with far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held his first cabinet meeting Friday, getting down to the business of "rebuilding" and "reunifying" the country after his divisive election battle with far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

The veteran leftist's new government looks radically different from Bolsonaro's, with 11 women, five blacks and two Indigenous ministers -- a break with the previous administration, which was dominated by white men and military generals.

Here is a look at five key figures in the new government.

- Finance novice - Lula, 77, ignored market pressure and named a political pick for finance minister: Fernando Haddad, a longtime ally who ran for president for his Workers' Party (PT) in 2018.

The choice has not exactly thrilled the business world: stocks in Latin America's biggest economy fell more than three percent Monday on the first business day of Lula's term, with investors nervous over how he will fund his promised social spending, given Brazil's already overstretched government finances.

Haddad, 59, a lawyer who previously served as education minister and Sao Paulo mayor, has sought to send a message of fiscal discipline.

"We're not here to go on big-spending adventures," he said Monday at his swearing-in. "We're here to ensure the economy resumes growing to meet the population's needs in health, education and social programs, while guaranteeing fiscal balance and sustainability."