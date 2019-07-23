Breach causes damage to standing crops, villages

A 250-foot-wide breach in Rohri Canal near Manaharo village in Naushahro Feroze has damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres and flooded as many as 80 nearby villages by marooning hundreds of people in it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A 250-foot-wide breach in Rohri Canal near Manaharo village in Naushahro Feroze has damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres and flooded as many as 80 nearby villages by marooning hundreds of people in it.

The villagers tried to plug the breach on their own but could not due to lack of equipment.

Hundreds of villagers along with their cattle stranded as over 80 villages, including Aziz Gopang, Larkana village, Chuttal Dahari, Yousuf Dahari, Ameer Bakhsh and others also came under the flood.

The security and irrigation authorities moved to evacuate the marooned people and to plug the breach and stop water.

Meanwhile, a 20-foot breach in Kotri Canal near Gharhi Khairo and asimilar breach in Babali Canal in Mirpur Mathelo have also developed threatening the surrounding agricultural area and residing population.