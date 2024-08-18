Breach in Bahawalpur’s canal damages crops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Breach occurred in a canal in the Head Rajkan area of the Bahawalpur district, causing extensive damage to standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.

Reports here suggested that a breach had occurred in a canal passing through Bangla Khutri, Head Rajkan area which had badly damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.

“Cotton crops standing on hundreds of acres of land in Khutri Bangla, Head Rajkan area have been inundated by a flash flood caused by the breach in a local canal passing through the area,” local people said.

Water has also entered houses of nearby villages. However, local people have started to fill the gap in the canal.

Teams of Irrigation Department and the Government of Punjab have reached the area to join rescue and relief operations by filling the breach in the canal.