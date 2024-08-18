Breach In Bahawalpur’s Canal Damages Crops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Breach occurred in a canal in the Head Rajkan area of the Bahawalpur district, causing extensive damage to standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.
Reports here suggested that a breach had occurred in a canal passing through Bangla Khutri, Head Rajkan area which had badly damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.
“Cotton crops standing on hundreds of acres of land in Khutri Bangla, Head Rajkan area have been inundated by a flash flood caused by the breach in a local canal passing through the area,” local people said.
Water has also entered houses of nearby villages. However, local people have started to fill the gap in the canal.
Teams of Irrigation Department and the Government of Punjab have reached the area to join rescue and relief operations by filling the breach in the canal.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality16 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods16 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods16 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints16 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'16 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded26 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting26 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations26 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses26 minutes ago