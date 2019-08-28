Breach in flood bund plugged, traffic restored

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Zeeshan Javed said on Wednesday that breach in Bait Gajji protection Bund caused by erosion by river Indus last Tuesday night has been plugged by virtue of immediate operation by irrigation and other departments.

Xen irrigation Mahr Riaz Hussain, SDO Kashif Ali, sub engineer Muhammad Ajmal supervised the operation wherein stones were put into the breach to plug it, the DC said adding that the process was still in progress to strengthen it further.

The DC said that traffic operation had been restored.

He said that medical and veterinary camps and Rescue 1122 ambulance service had been made available in the affected area to provide relief to the people.

AC Layyah Kashif Nawaz and revenue staff were also monitoring the process of strengthening of damaged flood Bund caused by the river erosion.