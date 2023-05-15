Breach in Ganesh Wah canal plugged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 and irrigation department officials of Muzaffargarh plugged a fifteen-feet wide breach in Ganesh Wah canal with the help of villagers, successfully saving nearby human settlements and crops.

Officials said that Ganesh Wah canal had witnessed breach at Thatha Siyalan More near Muzaffargarh-Jhang road and water had started rushing towards populated settlements.

However, Rescue 1122 control room, soon after receiving information, sent rescue vehicle from Muzaffargarh and ambulance from its Khan Pur Bagga Sher point. They also conveyed information to the office of deputy commissioner, irrigation department and police.

Irrigation department officials said that they immediately stopped water from Head Murad Abad and then plugged the breach with the help of Rescue 1122 staff and local volunteers and thus saved human settlements and crops.