Breach in Nullah Aik inundates ten villages

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Ten villages of Sambrial tehsil were inundated after a breach occurred at Nullah Aik near Chohdo Chak-Bhopalwala on Saturday.

The breach occurred due to high flood level in the Nullah Aik which has also destroyed crops over hundreds of acres of land.

Rescue-1122 has set up a flood emergency camp at Chohdo Chak with repairing of breach.