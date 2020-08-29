Breach In Nullah Aik Inundates Ten Villages
Sat 29th August 2020
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Ten villages of Sambrial tehsil were inundated after a breach occurred at Nullah Aik near Chohdo Chak-Bhopalwala on Saturday.
The breach occurred due to high flood level in the Nullah Aik which has also destroyed crops over hundreds of acres of land.
Rescue-1122 has set up a flood emergency camp at Chohdo Chak with repairing of breach.