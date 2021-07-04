Breach into canal: cotton crop affected

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The cotton crop on spread on hundreds of acres land affected due to breach into Qadra canal in Tehsil Alipur area.

The local growers namely Jam Allah Buksh, Nazeer Gopang, Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool and others staged a demonstration protest against irrigation department over widened breach into the canal at Mouza Baqir Shah which caused million of rupees loss to growers.

They alleged that the banks of the canal used to weak and breach occurred after lifting of sand from the canal due to negligence of irrigation staff.

The Irrigation spokesman said that the staff has been reached and the breach would be filled soon and rejected any kind of negligence by the irrigation staff.