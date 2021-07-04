UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breach Into Canal: Cotton Crop Affected

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Breach into canal: cotton crop affected

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The cotton crop on spread on hundreds of acres land affected due to breach into Qadra canal in Tehsil Alipur area.

The local growers namely Jam Allah Buksh, Nazeer Gopang, Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool and others staged a demonstration protest against irrigation department over widened breach into the canal at Mouza Baqir Shah which caused million of rupees loss to growers.

They alleged that the banks of the canal used to weak and breach occurred after lifting of sand from the canal due to negligence of irrigation staff.

The Irrigation spokesman said that the staff has been reached and the breach would be filled soon and rejected any kind of negligence by the irrigation staff.

Related Topics

Protest Alipur Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.46 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 4, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.