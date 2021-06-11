Breach into Rangpur canal: water hits homes, crops

The ten feet widened breach into Rangpur canal started affecting the nearest locality and crops on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The ten feet widened breach into Rangpur canal started affecting the nearest locality and crops on Friday.

The local people Mahar Sarfraz, Chaudhary Manzoor, Ismail Khokhar, Haji Nazar and others said that the water entered into the houses and also destroyed the crops after 10 feet breach near Khajji Wala Rangpur area.

They said that the Irrigation officials were informed about the issue but no one came there to fill the breach. While the local growers were busy in filling the breach with self help.

The breach getting widened due to speedy flow of water and it was fear that the Muzaffargarh-Jhung road could also be affected.

The local people appealed for early filling of breach to avert from the loss.