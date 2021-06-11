UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breach Into Rangpur Canal: Water Hits Homes, Crops

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:03 PM

Breach into Rangpur canal: water hits homes, crops

The ten feet widened breach into Rangpur canal started affecting the nearest locality and crops on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The ten feet widened breach into Rangpur canal started affecting the nearest locality and crops on Friday.

The local people Mahar Sarfraz, Chaudhary Manzoor, Ismail Khokhar, Haji Nazar and others said that the water entered into the houses and also destroyed the crops after 10 feet breach near Khajji Wala Rangpur area.

They said that the Irrigation officials were informed about the issue but no one came there to fill the breach. While the local growers were busy in filling the breach with self help.

The breach getting widened due to speedy flow of water and it was fear that the Muzaffargarh-Jhung road could also be affected.

The local people appealed for early filling of breach to avert from the loss.

Related Topics

Water Road Rangpur From

Recent Stories

FIA tells court no need yet to arrest Jahangir Kha ..

14 minutes ago

Huawei launched worldLargest Cyber Security and Pr ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan's Punjab to Block SIM Cards of Unvaccinat ..

3 minutes ago

Experts advise no pesticides spray on cotton durin ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa enters third virus wave

10 minutes ago

WHO declares Philippines polio-free after vaccine ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.