Breach Into Two Canals Reported In Muzaffargarh, Plugged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Breach into two canals reported in Muzaffargarh, plugged

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Crops and local population affected after breach into two canals as the embankments got weakened due to recent heavy rains.

According to Rescue officials, control room has received a call about breach into Muzaffargarh canal near Mouza Utera Sandela Tehsil Jatoi last night. Rescue staff reached on the spot and also informed to police, disaster management and irrigation departments.

Meanwhile, the irrigation staff along with Rescue 1122 and local people plugged the breach after struggling hard and saved the crops from huge loss.

The breach into Mithan Wali nullah reported near basti Ghabar Arain Tehsil Alipur. The breach was filled by irrigation department staff, Rescue and local people.

According to Irrigation department sources, the embankments of the canals and nullahs have become weak due to the recent heavy rains. They further said that after filling the gap, the work of strengthening the embankments was also underway.

