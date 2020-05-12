UrduPoint.com
Breach Occurs In Sujawal Minor. Cultivated Area , Villages Came Under Flood Water

Tue 12th May 2020

Breach occurs in sujawal minor. cultivated area , villages came under flood water

Wide cultivated area and nearby villages came under flood water when 25 feet wide breach occurred in Sujawal Minor near Daur town some 30 kilometers from here

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Wide cultivated area and nearby villages came under flood water when 25 feet wide breach occurred in Sujawal Minor near Daur town some 30 kilometers from here.

The breach occurred near village Ghulam Hussain Chandio and inundated score of houses and huts of village Pandhi Khan Khoso and village Sakhawat Khoso also.

Villagers said that irrigation department was immediately communicated about the breach, however they arrived according to their own schedule and the plugging of breach with the help of cranes and machinery.

Villagers said that their standing crops have come under knee deep water causing huge financial losses.

