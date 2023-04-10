Close
Breaches Caused By 2022 Floods In Hill Torrents, Flood Bund Being Plugged

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Breaches caused by 2022 floods in hill torrents, flood bund being plugged

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The breaches caused by devastating 2022 floods triggered by torrential rains in south Punjab were being plugged speedily and the process would be completed soon, said an official.

SDO Hill Torrents department Rajanpur, Qazi Faiz ul Hassan said that high speed and voluminous water currents had breached not only the natural pathways of hill torrents but also the flood protection Bund causing breaches last year.

He said that work was in progress with heavy machinery to plug the breaches and it would be completed soon.

He said that machinery has been made available at Chak Patiyaat, Patti Jumma Arain, Basti Lakha, Jahan Pur, Muhammad Pur Gum Wala, Aasni and other areas of tahsil Rojhan in district Rajanpur.

He said that work has been accelerated on the orders of deputy commissioner Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch adding that Executive Engineer Hill Torrents Zain Malik, he himself and his team were properly monitoring the work for its earliest possible completion.

