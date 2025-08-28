Breaches in Sutlej embankments inundate villages, thousands of acres in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Floodwater from the Sutlej river entered several more villages and submerged thousands of acres of farmland after fresh breaches developed in zamindara embankments in Bahawalpur district.

According to official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), breaches occurred in Yousuf Wala and Ahmad Wala embankments, allowing flash floods to spill into surrounding areas. Villages in Uch, Ahmadpur East, Dera Bakha, Lal Suhanra, Khairpur Tamewali, and Hasilpur were among those affected.

“Our teams are actively engaged in rescue operations and shifting people trapped by floodwater to safer places,” said Dr.

Baqir, head of Rescue 1122 in Bahawalpur.

Officials added that the water gauge level beneath Empress Bridge on the Sutlej river had surged to 8.4 feet and could rise further to 9 feet.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Ms. Musarrat Jabeen and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the flood-hit areas. They directed all relevant departments to intensify rescue and relief efforts for the affected population.