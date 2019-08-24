UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Break Failure Leaves 28 Students Wounded

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Break failure leaves 28 students wounded

Around 28 students sustained serious injuries as their bus overturned in the wee hours on Saturday in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Around 28 students sustained serious injuries as their bus overturned in the wee hours on Saturday in Bannu.

Rescue sources said the school bus was going to drop the students at school when the incident occurred in the area of Township located at Bannu.

The sources said it was the driver negligence, he could not keep the bus brakes in good working order as the incident caused by break failure.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, no causality was reported till the last report.

Related Topics

Injured Bannu Driver

Recent Stories

Agri-experts advise farmers to use modern technolo ..

32 minutes ago

People defy curfew, hold demo in Srinagar

32 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 With Humanoid Robot Fedor on ..

42 minutes ago

Indian forces fire tear gas at protesters in Occup ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 August 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.