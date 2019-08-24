Break failure leaves 28 students wounded

Around 28 students sustained serious injuries as their bus overturned in the wee hours on Saturday in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Around 28 students sustained serious injuries as their bus overturned in the wee hours on Saturday in Bannu.

Rescue sources said the school bus was going to drop the students at school when the incident occurred in the area of Township located at Bannu.

The sources said it was the driver negligence, he could not keep the bus brakes in good working order as the incident caused by break failure.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, no causality was reported till the last report.