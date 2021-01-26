Breakfasting can help obese stay active

UrduPoint.com
Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The best way to make the most of the day is to kick-start with a breakfast as according to a new study, breakfasting can help obese people get more active.

The University of Bath research analysed the links between breakfast and health for individuals classed as 'obese,' comparing the results from a fasting group with a breakfasting group,Medical Daily reported .

Eating breakfast did not make obese individuals lose weight but did result in more physical activity in the morning and reduced food intake later in the day, meaning both groups ate similar amounts overall, said the study published in the journal American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Increasing activity is one of the most important ways to improve health in our increasingly sedentary population, so the researchers suggest this could be a key benefit.

Lead researcher James Betts explains that despite many people offering opinions about whether or not you should eat breakfast, to date there has been a lack of rigorous scientific evidence showing how, or whether, breakfast might cause changes in our health.

Betts noted that their studies highlight some of these impacts, but "how important" breakfast is still really depends on the individual and their own personal goals.

