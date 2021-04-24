UrduPoint.com
Breaking Barriers: Bike Driving School Set Up To Train Girls

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

Marina Sayed, an adult from Karachi, is imparting free of charge motorcycle-drive training to women of her locality, freeing them from the clutches of interdependency for travelling within the city

KARACHI,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Marina Sayed, an adult from Karachi, is imparting free of charge motorcycle-drive training to women of her locality, freeing them from the clutches of interdependency for travelling within the city.

The training is being imparted in a school Rowdy Riders, set up by the girl recently in Karachi to fight the taboo surrounding women riding motorcycles in Pakistan.

Founder of the Rowdy Riders School Marina Syed told the media that she took the initiative to help women get rid of the interdependency culture as they always needed any family member, bus, rickshaw or cab to go to any destination rather for academic, domestic or professional purpose.

So far, 200 girls had been fully trained in the school, she responded to a query.

The girl is also being appreciated on the social media networking sites, where hundreds of thousands of people are praising her for out of the box solution to fight the taboo surrounding women riding bikes in the country.

"Without an iota of doubt, it can be said that she treads on a difficult path and is making special efforts to empower the women of her area," said Haseeb ur Rehman in his tweet regarding the Rowdy Riders school.

