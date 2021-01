(@fidahassanain)

Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been appoined as the new CCPO of Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1, 2021) The Punjab government transferred Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh on Friday.

