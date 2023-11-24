Open Menu

Breaking Poverty Cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib Inspires Brotherhood And Skill Development For Less Privileged

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires brotherhood and skill development for less privileged

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that BISP is providing financial support to all needy people regardless of color, religion, caste and politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that BISP is providing financial support to all needy people regardless of color, religion, caste and politics.

While addressing a gathering of BISP employees at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah in Chakwal, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib emphasized that financial assistance to the less privileged is a fundamental responsibility of the state, said a news release.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib stressed the need to connect children from economically challenged families to technical skill areas. Recognizing education and skill development as crucial tools for breaking the cycle of poverty, he urged the employees to explore innovative ways to empower youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Drawing inspiration from the principles of ‘Muwakhat’, Dr. Amjad Saqib urged everyone to adopt a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity in helping poor families.

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.

During his visit to the Chakwal BISP office, Dr. Amjad Saqib directed the concerned officers to ensure cleanliness, underscoring the significance of maintaining a conducive working environment for the efficient functioning of the organization.

Addressing the BISP staff, Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the need for providing all facilities to those in need with available resources.

He called for a commitment to ensure timely payments without any deductions, reinforcing BISP's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Dr. Amjad Saqib urged the employees to collectively strive to make Benazir Income Support Program an exemplary institution in the field of social welfare.

Related Topics

Poor Education Visit Chakwal Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more point ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more points to close at 59,086

2 minutes ago
 "Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

18 minutes ago
 PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athlet ..

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

18 minutes ago
 Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

18 minutes ago
 Education ministry to hold three-day National Leve ..

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and li ..

22 minutes ago
 Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

22 minutes ago
'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in ..

'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara division addresses public conc ..

Commissioner Hazara division addresses public concerns on local transport fares

4 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in road accident

One killed, four injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Resident demands action to address rising crimes i ..

Resident demands action to address rising crimes in Hazro

4 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of PTI chairman's plea for early deci ..

IHC disposes of PTI chairman's plea for early decision on his case

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan