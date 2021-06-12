Breaking: Saudi Arabia announces Hajj policy

(@fidahassanain)

According to TV reports, the Saudi authorities have minimized the strength of pilgrims living already there for this year Hajj.

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2021) Saudi government announced Hajj policy, a local tv reported on Saturday.

Under the new policy, the authorities have minimized the strength of pilgrims to the people already living there in Saudi Arabia.

The authorities have said that the limit of pilgrims for this year Hajj will be 60 thousands.

(Details to Follow).