UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breast Awareness Campaign Yielding Results: Begum Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:07 PM

Breast awareness campaign yielding results: Begum Alvi

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Monday said the awareness campaign about breast cancer was yielding results as now its severity was being realized and discussed by the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Monday said the awareness campaign about breast cancer was yielding results as now its severity was being realized and discussed by the masses.

Addressing a breast cancer awareness function arranged by Raabta, Sarena Hotels, the First Lady stressed that the barriers of social and cultural taboos should be broken and women should be encouraged to come forward for early screening.

The womenfolk should not feel shy or hesitation in discussing the issue as it was a curable disease, she said.

"The early detection of this fatal disease can save many precious love," she maintained.

Begum Alvi further informed that they were making efforts to set up call centers to facilitate women often shy of discussing the health related issue with family members and friends.

The First Lady observed that 50 per cent of the country's population comprised women, therefore, it was imperative to provide them health facilities.

She urged the welfare and non-governmental organizations to join hands in the breast cancer campaign by providing health incentives and facilities especially to the under-privileged women of the country.

The First Lady also appreciated the media's role in raising awareness about the fatal diseases.

Strong family support was key to fast recovery, she added.

Related Topics

Women Breast Cancer National University Family Media Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

24 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

39 minutes ago

DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

39 minutes ago

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom ..

49 minutes ago

South Korea Eases Ban on Small-Scale Outdoor Ralli ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.