Breast Cancer' app to help women in rural areas of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A much awaited 'Breast Cancer' digital app in Pakistan would create wide-range awareness and help women for their self-examination procedure among urban and rural women,President of Pink Pakistan Dr. Zubaida Qazi Thursday said.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said due to Covid-19 , limited health infrastructure in rural areas, lack of awareness, and social taboo around the disease have exacerbated the situation in the country.

However, to counter these challenge Pink Pakistan Trust had launched a digital initiative to build its outreach in every nook and corner of the country for the women who do not have the means to seek professional medical help or counseling services to fight breast cancer, she added.

She explained the application that besides urdu and English, the application has been made available in the major local languages, including Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, and Pashto, to increase its outreach in the community.

Zubaida Qazi said this digital app does not necessarily require an internet connection to function, as its features can be accessed through the calling service.

She said citizens can easily download the app from Google Play Store, adding, almost 78 million population was found in research who were using mobile phones in country so Pink Pakistan had decided to choose this digital play store.

She further explained that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among Pakistani women claiming the lives of 13,725 women with 25,928 cases reported only during the last year, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

She said digital application will create much-needed awareness about the disease and will help the users to perform self-examination regularly and easily to detect breast cancer early.

She said women can avail free of cost online consultation with specialist doctors and where they will ask various questions related to their disease symptoms.

She expressed confidence that through this app the cultural taboo will also be discouraged.