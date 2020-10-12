UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Yielding Results: Begum Alvi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:47 PM

Breast cancer awareness campaign yielding results: Begum Alvi

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Monday said the awareness campaign about breast cancer was yielding results as now its severity was being realized and discussed by the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Monday said the awareness campaign about breast cancer was yielding results as now its severity was being realized and discussed by the masses.

Addressing a breast cancer awareness function arranged by the Raabta, Sarena Hotels, the First Lady stressed that the barriers of social and cultural taboos should be broken and women should be encouraged to come forward for early screening.

The womenfolk should not feel shy or hesitation in discussing the issue as it was a curable disease, she said.

"The early detection of this fatal disease can save many precious lives," she added.

Begum Alvi further informed that they were making efforts to set up call centers to facilitate women often shy of discussing the health related issue with family members and friends.

The First Lady observed that 50 per cent of the country's population comprised women, therefore, it was imperative to provide them health facilities.

She urged the welfare and non-governmental organizations to join hands in the breast cancer campaign by providing health incentives and facilities especially to the under-privileged women of the country.

The First Lady also appreciated the media's role in raising awareness about the fatal diseases. The Pakistan Telecommunication was requested to send awareness messages to masses, she further said.

Strong family support was a key to fast recovery, she referred to another factor.

Begum Alvi further said that in Pakistan, the prevalence of the breast cancer was very alarming as it was among the top countries of the region where women were affected with this disease.

"The emphasis is, women should not feel shy or get afraid to discuss the disease with their families and friends," she said while taking part in a panel discussion.

She observed that treatment of this disease was also expensive and efforts should be made to provide treatment to the poor women.

Health experts Dr Aisha of PIMS and Dr Abida Sultan of Agha Khan Hospital, opined that the breast cancer awareness campaign was getting positive results.

They stressed that womenfolk should be pro-active in realizing the significance of the self-detection of this curable disease.

Aizaz Chaudhry, former noted diplomat and foreign secretary, also narrated his ordeal after he was diagnosed with rare male cancer disease.

Sidra Iqbal, curator of RAABTA, Sarena Hotels, and tv anchorperson, said that social taboos in the way of early detection and screening, could be overcome through persistent awareness campaigns.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Male Women Breast Cancer Cancer National University Family Media TV Top

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

35 minutes ago

"Don't let anybody encroach upon footpaths", says ..

2 minutes ago

Qul of late Engr. Mohammad Baseer Khan on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Oct 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs300 to Rs116,500 12 Oct 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry: Protests Radicalized ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.