Breast cancer awareness lifeline for women fighting disease in shadows

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Speakers in a symposium organized by the All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) said Breast Cancer awareness is not just a call to action rather it's a lifeline for countless women who are fighting a battle in the shadows.

They informed that in a country where cultural norms often hinder discussions on women's health, breast cancer remains a silent epidemic.

A good number of notable women including Rizma Waheed, Naseem Baloch, Mehwish Abdul Haq, Musarat Sheikh, Humaira Fareed, Seerat Fatima, Shahida Sheikh, Saima Faisal Sadia Jabeen, Sania Fatima, APWA general secretary, Nazia Yasir, Tehmina Munir and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the symposium, Head of the Oncology Department at Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood stated that the lack of awareness and cultural stigmas surrounding women's health issues contribute to the problem.

He maintained that one of the greatest challenges in Pakistan is the late diagnosis of breast cancer. Due to fear, stigma, and lack of awareness, many women avoid seeking medical help until their condition is advanced, adding that late diagnosis results in lower survival rates.

Dr Ejaz, who is also president Cancer Society, told the participants that self-examination should begin at the age of 20 years, adding that early diagnosed ailment can be treated easily.

He suggested that Lady Health Workers (LHWs) should be imparted training in breast cancer at APWA for which he was ready to send a lady doctor to train them. He shed light on a host of issues contributing to breast cancer and added that broiler chicken should not be used frequently to avoid a number of diseases.

He told the participants how to do an examination for breast cancer adding that it is curable.

Earlier, Gynaecologist Dr Shehla Aftab shared her experiences as a clinician and informed the audience on symptoms, presentations and self-care to prevent disease.

She noted that it is enough to be a woman to be at risk kg breast cancer.

Two survivors also narrated their experiences about the cancer.