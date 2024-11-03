Open Menu

Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Breast cancer awareness seminar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), in collaboration with Minar Cancer Hospital, organized an awareness seminar focusing on breast cancer prevention and timely treatment here on Sunday.

The seminar saw a large from female employees working across various MEPCO departments and women residing in MEPCO Colony join the seminar.

In the event Dr. Sidra Mahmood Ali, consultant Radiologist at Minar Cancer Hospital, highlighted the alarming statistics regarding breast cancer in Pakistan, where 90,000 women are diagnosed annually, with 40,000 losing their lives to the disease. She stressed that Pakistan’s breast cancer mortality rate is among the highest in Asia, largely due to delays in seeking medical help and ignoring early symptoms.

Dr. Sidra encouraged women to be vigilant about any unusual changes in their breasts and consult a doctor promptly. Early diagnosis, she explained, significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

Furthermore, she said a troubling trend of increasing cases among younger women, attributing this partly to unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet. Minar Cancer Hospital, in collaboration with the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission at Nishtar Hospital, offers comprehensive support and treatment options for cancer patients in South Punjab, Dr. Sidra Mahmood Ali concluded.

