'Breast Cancer Awareness' Seminar At Sialkot University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) organised a 'Breast cancer awareness' seminar at the University of Sialkot (USKT).

The chief guest, Head of Department (HoD) of Gynae and OBS at Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Dr. Sumaira Aslam gave a presentation on the topic. She encouraged students to spread awareness and discussed barriers to early detection of breast cancer, shared self-examining techniques and highlighted the 90,000 annual cases reported, including 1pc in men. She also covered all aspects, facts and myths surrounding this topic.

The seminar was attended by deans, directors, HoDs, faculty members and students.

VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman welcomed the chief guest and appreciated the MLT Department for organising this awareness seminar. He also urged students to pay attention to health risks, preventing excessive radiation exposure from mobile devices and stating that prevention is important by following a simpler lifestyle.

Later, certificates and shields were given to the organizers and the seminar concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session.

Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Dr. Tanvir Ali Khan Sherwani in his ending remarks, thanked the chief guest and encouraged the students to share their knowledge with other people.

