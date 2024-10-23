'Breast Cancer Awareness' Seminar At Sialkot University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) organised a 'Breast cancer awareness' seminar at the University of Sialkot (USKT).
The chief guest, Head of Department (HoD) of Gynae and OBS at Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Dr. Sumaira Aslam gave a presentation on the topic. She encouraged students to spread awareness and discussed barriers to early detection of breast cancer, shared self-examining techniques and highlighted the 90,000 annual cases reported, including 1pc in men. She also covered all aspects, facts and myths surrounding this topic.
The seminar was attended by deans, directors, HoDs, faculty members and students.
VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman welcomed the chief guest and appreciated the MLT Department for organising this awareness seminar. He also urged students to pay attention to health risks, preventing excessive radiation exposure from mobile devices and stating that prevention is important by following a simpler lifestyle.
Later, certificates and shields were given to the organizers and the seminar concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session.
Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Dr. Tanvir Ali Khan Sherwani in his ending remarks, thanked the chief guest and encouraged the students to share their knowledge with other people.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
King Salman Relief Centre to build 1,000 permanent houses in KP and Punjab1 minute ago
-
One killed in gun attack in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
SP City visits various Police check posts to review security situation1 minute ago
-
PFA discards substandard milk in operation2 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer gets 9-year imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Final auction for PIA Corporation to be on October 30th, NA told2 minutes ago
-
Tortured body of grade 9 student found in Torghar12 minutes ago
-
Dialogue on art held at Alhamra22 minutes ago
-
MPAs calls on CM; discuss public issues31 minutes ago
-
SBC, SHCBA welcome nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP31 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; reviews medical facilities31 minutes ago
-
KP lawyers welcome appointment of new CJP Yahya Afridi31 minutes ago