Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar Held At KMU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) In a remarkable gathering to promote awareness and solidarity, KMU Institute of Public Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences successfully hosted the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar.
The event focused on the theme: “We are stronger when we stand together whether as survivors, supporters, or advocates for change.”
Guest Speakers Dr. Zainab Jan and Dr. Asad Zamir from IRNUM Peshawar, provided an impactful session on the urgency of breast cancer awareness.
They presented global statistics on breast cancer, emphasizing that early detection is life-saving.
Covering symptoms, detection challenges, and barriers faced in low- and middle-income countries like Pakistan, they highlighted the urgent need to address these issues to improve health outcomes.
The speakers discussed risk factors such as lifestyle habits, obesity, and family history, and encouraged attendees to adopt protective practices including regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and breastfeeding.
They also discussed the significance of annual screenings—such as mammograms and clinical breast exams—as essential tools for early detection.
A particular focus was placed on debunking myths and misconceptions around breast cancer, equipping attendees with reliable information for informed health choices.
Furthermore, treatment options like chemotherapy and surgery were explored, with a reminder that survival rates are highest when cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, with Stage 1 survival approaching nearly 100%.
Adding a psychosocial perspective, Dr. Huma Atta, HOD of the Institute of public Mental Health, discussed the link between mental health and cancer recovery. She emphasized the role of emotional support, socio educational resources, and self-examination practices in supporting both physical and psychological recovery for breast cancer patients.
The seminar’s mission extended beyond awareness, aiming to dismantle stigma, encourage early detection, and improve survival rates.
The Institute of Mental Health & Social Sciences remains committed to empowering both the public and healthcare professionals with knowledge and resources to combat breast cancer.
As the event concluded, a collective commitment resonated among attendees and organizers alike: to advocate for breast cancer awareness and to support every individual affected by the disease—because together, we are stronger.
