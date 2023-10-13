Breast cancer awareness seminar held in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) An awareness seminar to mark 'Pink Day' organized by the district administration was held regarding awareness about breast cancer.

The awareness seminar was held at the district council hall and led by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

Ex-Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical College and renowned oncologist Prof Dr Ijaz Masood delivered a special lecture to the women. He sensitized the participants about the causes of breast cancer, precautionary measures and its treatment.

Dr Ijaz Masood said that a timely diagnosis of breast cancer could save women from many complicated problems.

It was necessary to get rid of myths related to cancer and women should follow precautionary measures to avoid this deadly disease, Dr Ijaz added.

Breast cancer could be cured with timely diagnosis and treatment, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that activities were underway to create awareness about breast cancer and the health department has been directed to play an active role in this regard.