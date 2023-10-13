Open Menu

Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar Held In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Breast cancer awareness seminar held in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) An awareness seminar to mark 'Pink Day' organized by the district administration was held regarding awareness about breast cancer.

The awareness seminar was held at the district council hall and led by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

Ex-Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical College and renowned oncologist Prof Dr Ijaz Masood delivered a special lecture to the women. He sensitized the participants about the causes of breast cancer, precautionary measures and its treatment.

Dr Ijaz Masood said that a timely diagnosis of breast cancer could save women from many complicated problems.

It was necessary to get rid of myths related to cancer and women should follow precautionary measures to avoid this deadly disease, Dr Ijaz added.

Breast cancer could be cured with timely diagnosis and treatment, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that activities were underway to create awareness about breast cancer and the health department has been directed to play an active role in this regard.

Related Topics

Women Breast Cancer Cancer From

Recent Stories

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities ..

Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

56 minutes ago
MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

2 hours ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan