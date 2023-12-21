Breast cancer awareness session at GCWU Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot organised the 'Breast cancer awareness' session, with the collaboration of the Pink Ribbon Youth Movement by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

GCWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr.

Zarrin Fatima Rizvi shed light on critical need for breast cancer awareness and commended the proactive initiative undertaken by GCWU students for charitable causes.

Students from both departments arranged food stalls for charity purpose, students have raised awareness under the supervision of their respective in-charges.

Furthermore, VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi praised the efforts of the organisers, Ms. Salbia Abbas, Dr. Sadia Maalik and students from both societies, for setting up food stalls dedicated to charity.