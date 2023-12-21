Open Menu

Breast Cancer Awareness Session At GCWU Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Breast cancer awareness session at GCWU Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot organised the 'Breast cancer awareness' session, with the collaboration of the Pink Ribbon Youth Movement by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

GCWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr.

Zarrin Fatima Rizvi shed light on critical need for breast cancer awareness and commended the proactive initiative undertaken by GCWU students for charitable causes.

Students from both departments arranged food stalls for charity purpose, students have raised awareness under the supervision of their respective in-charges.

Furthermore, VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi praised the efforts of the organisers, Ms. Salbia Abbas, Dr. Sadia Maalik and students from both societies, for setting up food stalls dedicated to charity.

Related Topics

Sialkot Women HEC Breast Cancer Government College Women University Sialkot From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

37 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

48 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

4 hours ago
Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

5 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

5 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan