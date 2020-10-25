UrduPoint.com
Breast Cancer Awareness Session Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Breast cancer awareness session held

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A renowned health expert, Dr Anam Fatima Baloch said increased awareness of breast cancer,early detection through monthly self-examination, regular mammography tests, and treatment advances meant that more and more women were surviving this cancer.

While speaking at the Breast Cancer Awareness session organized by a Inter GlobalHuman Development Society (IGHDS), at a local hotel here on Sunday. The health expert said that Mammography was an important tool that could help detect lumps in the breast much before and the American College of Radiology recommended that women aged 40 and above should get mammograms every one to two years.

She said that cancer detected early could be treated more effectively, and better still, there were strategies to prevent the disease.

Dr Shahnaz said that Gynecological cancers could be caught through screening programs such as a pap smear for cervical cancer. Lifestyle changes could also reduce the risk of such cancers adding that regular exercise and a diet low on saturated fats were the two factors that could help.

