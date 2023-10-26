ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) medical section and Maroof International Hospital on Thursday organized a breast cancer awareness session at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

This informative cancer and mental health awareness session was held in connection with the breast cancer awareness month of October.

There was healthy participation by female officers and staff members from various departments of IIAP.

The session started with an address delivered by CAA female doctors followed by a comprehensive presentation by Dr. Saira Mehmood, an Associate Professor and a specialist in Breast Cancer.

She stressed on the significance of early screening, detection and disease management and exploration of risk factors associated with breast cancer.

Dr. Zubia Zubair, a renowned psychologist, highlighted the social stigmas and psychological challenges faced by both cancer patients and their families.

The knowledge-sharing session was followed by an engaging Q&A segment, during which female participants actively discussed their inquiries and concerns.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Airport Manager in his concluding note underscored the significance of maintaining a healthy workforce and the aviation industry's vital role in raising awareness about this critical health issue.

CAA souvenirs and shields were presented to the esteemed guest speakers at the end of the event.