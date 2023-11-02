Open Menu

Breast Cancer Awareness Session Held In RHC Patwar Bala

Published November 02, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A breast cancer awareness session was held in connection with the World Breast Cancer Month of October at Rural Health Center Putwar Bala on Thursday.

The session was arranged by the in-charge of RHC Putwar Bala along with his team including doctors, lady health workers and lady health visitors. In collaboration with North West General Hospital, a screening and awareness camp was held through which doctors from both RHC Putwar and North West General Hospital addressed the participants and patients regarding breast cancer.

In-charge RHC Putwar Bala, doctor Mir Karim Shah, children specialist doctor Taj Bahadur Khan and gynecologist Dr Hina briefed the participants regarding the symptoms and signs of breast cancer and the ways to prevent breast cancer including monthly self-breast examination and how to seek help.

All the patients from the community were screened and examined free of cost and were motivated to spread the message in their respective communities at RHC Putwar Bala.

Pamphlets regarding breast cancer were also distributed among the staff, community members and patients. The officials of the RHC Putwar Bala thanked the North West General Hospital staff and requested for more such screening and awareness campaigns in future.

