Breast Cancer awareness session held in RHC Patwar Bala

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A breast cancer awareness session was held in connection with the World Breast Cancer Month of October here at Rural Health Center Putwar Bala on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that worldwide October 13th is observed as breast cancer day each year to spread awareness about breast cancer and the need to develop new, targeted treatments that will improve survival rates among patients.

In continuation to the previous years, this year the month of October was dedicated to the breast cancer awareness in Rural Health Center Putwar Bala Peshawar wherein people from different walks of life attended including women.

The in-charge of RHC Putwar Bala along with his team including doctors, lady health workers and lady health visitors arranged a campaign regarding breast cancer awareness. In collaboration with North West General Hospital, a screening and awareness camp was held in RHC Putwar Bala through which doctors from both RHC Putwar and North West General Hospital addressed the participants and patients regarding breast cancer.

In-charge RHC Putwar Bala , doctor Mir Karim Shah, children specialist doctor Taj Bahadur Khan and gynecologist Dr Hina briefed the participants regarding the symptoms and signs of breast cancer and the ways to prevent breast cancer including monthly self-breast examination and how to seek help.

All the patients from the community were screened and examined free of cost and were motivated to spread the message in their respective communities.

Pamphlets regarding breast cancer were also distributed among the staff, community members and patients. The officials of the RHC Putwar Bala thanked the North West General Hospital staff and requested for more such screening and awareness campaigns in future.