Breast cancer awareness session in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :An awareness session on breast cancer was held at the Faisalabad International Hospital (FIH), here on Saturday.

Renowned gynaecologist Prof. Dr. Zonia Tanvir Nazami told the session participants that breast cancer was hundred per cent curable if detected at the early stages. She said women and particularly young girls must immediately consult their family doctors in case of any lump or change in the shape of their breast.

She said generally young girls avoid talking about any change which might lead to further complications or imputation of breast. She proposed that women must take antioxidants coupled with brisk walk and try to control their weight. She said that due to our social values, the disease moved into the advanced stage while in early stage the lump surgery was also possible.

Former Member Punjab Assembly Dr Najma Afzal congratulated the hospital administration and said that annually 40,000 women die of the disease. "Hence, we must focus on this disease and create much needed awareness among women to save them from the deadly disease," she added.

Prof Dr Sarwat Ara said there was no dearth of experience and Pakistani doctors and oncologists could handle even complicated cases, but its early detection was the best solution to control the disease.

Later, a walk was also taken out to sensitise masses about gravity of the disease in Pakistan.