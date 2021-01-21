UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breast Cancer Awareness Webpage Launched By FJWU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Breast Cancer awareness webpage launched by FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has launched a webpage tilted" Breast Cancer Awareness Corner'' as part of the awareness raising campaign.

Breast cancer has emerged as a widespread and most common cancer type amongst women in Pakistan. Roughly one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lives and almost 30 percent of female cancer patients are afflicted with it.

Currently, very few institutions and hospitals are providing awareness and information regarding Breast Cancer to the females in Pakistan. Therefore, taking the lead, Fatima Jinnah Women University has launched a dedicated webpage to spread awareness about this ailment.

This webpage is designed and developed by the Information Technology Department under the supervision and leadership of Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid, while the other team members include Dr. Azra Yasmin, Dean Faculty of Law, Commerce & Management and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Huma Jahangir, Medical Officer, Dr.

Nosheen Masood and Dr. Nargis Bibi.

The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said while speaking to the audience in the launch ceremony that the most important thing to remember is that prior information and early detection can play a significant role in the cure of this disease. She lamented that many people in the country are misguided by different kinds of alternative unscientific methods and due to lack of knowledge and misleading information many people are suffering and hence it is our responsibility as civil society members to spread this awareness. The delay in treatment leads to advanced cancer stages and makes the treatment of the disease challenging.

She further added that in case of any health care concerns, anyone can benefit from this webpage of FJWU and this page shall be constantly updated on a regular basis.

Dr. Saima also appreciated the untiring efforts of the team members and congratulated them on the successful launch of the webpage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Civil Society Cure Lead Nargis Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Breast Cancer Cancer Commerce From

Recent Stories

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

6 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

2 hours ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.