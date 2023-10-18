'Breast Cancer Awareness Week' commences at Ayub Teaching Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Wednesday kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Week which is a significant development for the women of Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Wednesday kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Week which is a significant development for the women of Hazara.

This healthcare initiative underscores the importance of early detection and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Week at Ayub Teaching Hospital's Breast Cancer Clinic, over 100 women were examined in just two days.

Throughout the week, women visiting the clinic and attendants accompanying patients at ATH are receiving invaluable counseling and educational assistance. A dedicated team of trained nurses and doctors, including renowned experts in the field, is leading these efforts.

They are providing guidance, dismissing concerns, and offering support to individuals affected by breast cancer.

Dr. Ghazala, Chairperson of the Surgical Department, is leading this commendable team, along with Dr. Shwana, Breast Care Nurse Azra, Dr. Zilinda, and Head of Surgical Nursing Farhat, among other dedicated healthcare professionals.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Week aims to educate women about the significance of self-examination and regular breast screening in a structured manner. Early detection of breast cancer at its initial stages significantly improves the prospects of successful treatment.

These efforts are part of a wider initiative by Ayub Teaching Hospital to enhance healthcare and raise awareness about critical health issues within the community.