Breast cancer curable if diagnosed at early stage: Begum Alvi

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Monday said the breast cancer though a fatal disease, was curable if it was diagnosed at an early stage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 )

Addressing a function here at the Governor House in connection with awareness about the breast cancer, Begum Alvi said through timely diagnosis, the disease could be successfully treated. The womenfolk within the age bracket of 50 to 70 years were more vulnerable, however, recent researches showed that it was also detected in young women, which was a matter of great concern.

The females could protect themselves from the lethal disease by conducting their self assessment and instead of feeling shy they should prefer its treatment, she added.

Earlier on her arrival, Begum Alvi was presented a bouquet by children. She also freed birds as part of the awareness campaign against breast cancer.

The breast cancer awareness function organized by Green Star, an NGO, with the theme "be aware be safe" was attended by officials of public and private sector organizations, besides cancer treatment specialists of the Shaukat Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center Lahore and Peshawar, Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar and IRNUM Hospital Peshawar.

Begum Alvi said according to the World Health Organization, about one million womenfolk across the world suffered from the deadly disease every year whereas in Pakistan about 17,000 women died from it yearly.

Majority of the precious lives, she said, could be saved by creating awareness about the disease among the masses on regular basis and the media could play a vital role in that regard. Further awareness about the breast cancer should be created through use of social media.

She said women were about 50 percent of the country's population and the breast cancer victims needed all-out support.

Begum Alvi urged the parliamentarians, academicians, journalists, writers and civil society to spread awareness against the disease. All including the government, non-governmental organizations and civil society should get united against the disease as the campaign against the breast cancer should be kept above politics, she added.

The lady health workers should be included in the awareness campaign against breast cancer, especially in the rural areas to achieve the desired results, Begum Alvi stressed.

She thanked Green stars for holding an impressive awareness function.

Green Star Chief Executive Officer Dr Aziz Rab lauded the First Lady for her guiding role in the awareness campaign against the breast cancer.

He said they were using the electronic media, besides social media, to educate the people about the fatal disease. They had also involved educational institutions and local government departments in their campaign.

He appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for supporting his organization in its awareness campaign against the disease in the merged tribal areas.

The function was also addressed by Dr Ayesha, Federal Organizer for Screening and Treatment Program against Breast Cancer, Dr Zainab Jan, senior oncologist IRNUM Peshawar, Dr Asim Yousaf, Medical Officer Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital ad two survivors of breast cancers.

Later, Begum Samina Alvi led an awareness walk.