Breast cancer incidence increasing among young women: health experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Breast cancer incidence is on the rise, especially among young women but early detection can save lives of many women.

This was stated by health experts on Wednesday while addressing a seminar on "Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Control" arranged by Department of Community Medicine and Community Services Society, University of Faisalabad in collaboration with High education Commission (HEC) and Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Aamir Ali Chaudhary, Principal University Medical & Dental College encouraged the university students to act as "Change Agents" and spread awareness message of "early detection can saves lives" in the society. He urged them to familiarize the female community with "Breast Self Examination" (BSE) technique.

Prof Dr Saira Saleem, a leading female breast surgeon in Madinah Teaching Hospital (MTH), highlighted the services of MTH as well as role of Multidisciplinary Team Approach for breast cancer treatment.

She said that majority of women in Pakistan saw it as taboo subject and refused medical examination,checkup etc.

" However, when the disease gets diagnosed during late stages the chance of survival are thin.

Therefore, the females should immediately consult the doctors when they feel something odd in their body", she added.

Prof Dr Shazia Aslam, Head of Pathology Department informed the audience about diagnostic services available for breast cancer in MTH and said highlighted major myths associated with breast cancer in our society.

Associate Prof Dr Sumera Riaz, Head of Community Medicine Department stressed the need of breast cancer screening through BSE techniques followed by clinical breast examination and mammogram.

Faculty members of Community Medicine Department explained this technique to the university students through informative literature and pictures.

Members of Community Services Society collected donation for Pink Ribbon Pakistan for their goal to build first breast cancer hospital in Pakistan.

Students of University of Faisalabad generously donated for the cause and enthusiastically participated in the awareness program.

Later, an awareness raising walk was also arranged which was attended by a large number of faculty members and students.