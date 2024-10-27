Open Menu

Breast Cancer Increasing Due To Victims' Silence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Breast cancer increasing due to victims' silence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Women should conduct self-examinations and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any changes or lumps in their bodies. Due to women's negligence and silence, breast cancer is becoming more prevalent.

This was stated by renowned gynecologist Nasira Naseem, here on Sunday. She said breast cancer was a serious yet treatable disease. Timely diagnosis makes treatment possible.

Speaking as a guest of honor at a seminar, organised by the Young Pakistanis Organisation on the last day of a three-day awareness session for the 'Breast cancer awareness month', held at the Department of Human Nutrition, Faculty of food Sciences, BZU Multan, she advised disease victims no to feel any shame in consulting their doctors for treatment.

Dr Kanza, chairperson of the Department of Human Nutrition at the University of Central Punjab, presided over the seminar.

Dr. Muhammad Touseef Sultan and Associate Professor Dr. Malik Khurram Afzal emphasised that women, especially young girls, often neglect their diet. They highlighted that a proper diet was essential for a healthy life according to healthcare principles.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Young Bahauddin Zakariya University Women Sunday Breast Cancer

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

23 hours ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan