Breast cancer increasing due to victims' silence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Women should conduct self-examinations and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any changes or lumps in their bodies. Due to women's negligence and silence, breast cancer is becoming more prevalent.

This was stated by renowned gynecologist Nasira Naseem, here on Sunday. She said breast cancer was a serious yet treatable disease. Timely diagnosis makes treatment possible.

Speaking as a guest of honor at a seminar, organised by the Young Pakistanis Organisation on the last day of a three-day awareness session for the 'Breast cancer awareness month', held at the Department of Human Nutrition, Faculty of food Sciences, BZU Multan, she advised disease victims no to feel any shame in consulting their doctors for treatment.

Dr Kanza, chairperson of the Department of Human Nutrition at the University of Central Punjab, presided over the seminar.

Dr. Muhammad Touseef Sultan and Associate Professor Dr. Malik Khurram Afzal emphasised that women, especially young girls, often neglect their diet. They highlighted that a proper diet was essential for a healthy life according to healthcare principles.