UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Breast Cancer' Patients Need Better Care, More Technology: Faisal Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:20 PM

'Breast Cancer' patients need better care, more technology: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan Friday stressed that all stakeholders jointly have to play their part in more research, innovation and indigenous manufacturing of technology to cure the breast cancer disease that could be affordable to everyone.

It is good development that we are discussing the issue of breast cancer on national media as in the past people were reluctant to discuss such issues openly, he said while speaking in a Radio Current Affair Program.

He mentioned that almost 40,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, adding, it is the need of the time to timely diagnose it and provide proper medication.

The government is also launching an awareness campaign in this regard, he added.

There should be proper surgery; chemo and then medication must be ensured to save the women from breast cancer, he urged.

To improve the survival and well-being of the roughly millions of women who have breast cancer worldwide, researchers, physicians, policymakers and patient organizations must focus on education, stigma, training and staffing to ensure that the right care is delivered to the right patient at the right time, he said.

Replying a Question, he said KPK government has provided a great coverage in its Health card for the people to get treatment in the hospitals that are on the panel of the government.

Other provinces must also follow the same. Through this the patient will be empowered to get treated in any hospital.

The health-related policies of the present government are heading in right direction, he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Cure Same Women Breast Cancer Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

6 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

5 seconds ago

86 % land acquired for Diamer Basha Dam so far

6 seconds ago

UK's Johnson, EU chief to hold Brexit talks Saturd ..

1 minute ago

'Red' Weather Alert Declared in Southern France, H ..

1 minute ago

Two Members of Afghan Militia, 3 Taliban Killed in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.