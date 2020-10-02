'Breast Cancer' patients need better care, more technology: Faisal Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan Friday stressed that all stakeholders jointly have to play their part in more research, innovation and indigenous manufacturing of technology to cure the breast cancer disease that could be affordable to everyone.

It is good development that we are discussing the issue of breast cancer on national media as in the past people were reluctant to discuss such issues openly, he said while speaking in a Radio Current Affair Program.

He mentioned that almost 40,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, adding, it is the need of the time to timely diagnose it and provide proper medication.

The government is also launching an awareness campaign in this regard, he added.

There should be proper surgery; chemo and then medication must be ensured to save the women from breast cancer, he urged.

To improve the survival and well-being of the roughly millions of women who have breast cancer worldwide, researchers, physicians, policymakers and patient organizations must focus on education, stigma, training and staffing to ensure that the right care is delivered to the right patient at the right time, he said.

Replying a Question, he said KPK government has provided a great coverage in its Health card for the people to get treatment in the hospitals that are on the panel of the government.

Other provinces must also follow the same. Through this the patient will be empowered to get treated in any hospital.

The health-related policies of the present government are heading in right direction, he said.