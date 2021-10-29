Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday said the situation of breast cancer is very serious in the country including Balochistan and Pakistan is number one in the list of countries affected by this disease in the whole of Asia

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday said the situation of breast cancer is very serious in the country including Balochistan and Pakistan is number one in the list of countries affected by this disease in the whole of Asia.

She said awareness programmes have been launched at college and university level for preventing spread of breast cancer while effective legislation has been enacted on general health including women's health which is continuing.

She expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony titled as "I am, and I will" awareness session on breast cancer at special guest organized by the Rural Support Programme and UNFP here.

Former Member Balochistan Assembly Dr Shama Ishaq, President's wife Dr Samina Arif Alvi, Member of the Task Force on Breast Cancer Awareness Bushra Kamal, Mumtaz Alam Din Maulana Abdul Matin Akhunzada, BRSP's board of Governors Chairman Amir Saleem Kasi, Balochistan Rural Support Programme Head Nadir Gul Barech also addressed the occasion.

Dr Rubaba said every year a large number of women are died of breast cancer due to illiteracy saying even the majority of women do not have significant information and basic knowledge about the breast cancer.

If the disease is diagnosed in time, it can be cured, breast cancer screening facilities are not available in Balochistan, she noted.

She maintained that currently, the provincial government was committed to implementing medical measures for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and the construction of the first cancer hospital in Quetta in collaboration with the Southern Command of the Pakistan Army is expected to be completed this year.

"It will be completed by the end of this year", she said adding that in addition to annual mammography and medical check-ups, women could also have their own check-ups every month under a specific but simple procedure to prevent possible risks of breast cancer.

Addressing the function, former Balochistan Assembly Member Dr Shama Ishaq said after fighting cancer for seven years, she has now recovered.

Cancer is a treatable disease but the condition is that it should be diagnosed at an early stage, she added.

BRSP Chief Nadir Gul Barech termed the views and suggestions of all the participants including the special guest Dr Rubaba as important for the possible prevention of breast cancer.

He said the BRSP is providing equal development opportunities to classes, health, education, and other facilities to women in rural areas of the province.

At the end, Dr Rubaba and Nadir Gul Barech presented a commemorative shield to the participant guests, while the BRSP presented shields to Dr Rubaba for playing important role for promotion of health sector.