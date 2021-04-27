UrduPoint.com
Breast Clinic Inaugurated At DHQ Teaching Hospital

Breast clinic inaugurated at DHQ teaching hospital

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, along with Member board of Management and former Member Provincial Assembly Advocate Nabila Khan, inaugurated a Breast Clinic at the Teaching Hospital, here on Tuesday.

The clinic would diagnose breast cancer in women and remain open for two days, Tuesday and Friday, every week.

Dr Abdul Rahim Grewal, Dr Nisar Ahmed, Dr Akhtar Mehboob, Dr Israr Zafar, Dr Raees Abbas Lail and Dr Farrukh Shehzad were also present.

Dr Wajiha Shafaha, Assistant Professor of Surgery, in-charge of Breast Clinic, while giving a briefing, said that the rate of the deadly disease among women was increasing rapidly due to late diagnosis. She said that the Breast Clinic would be open from 8am to 12 noon on every Tuesday and Friday where initial examination facility had been provided.

