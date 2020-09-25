UrduPoint.com
Breast Milk For Newborns Great Blessing Of Allah: PGMI Principle

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that breast milk for newborns is a great blessing of Allah, The Almighty, for which no formula milk could be a substitute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that breast milk for newborns is a great blessing of Allah, The Almighty, for which no formula milk could be a substitute.

Talking to the media here on Friday on the occasion of Breast-feeding Week 2020, Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that mother's milk plays a pivotal role for physical and mental development of children and strengthening of bones.

He said that breast milk developed in the baby a strong defense system and immunity to fight against diseases, so mothers should not deprive their infants of their first and basic right and feed them for two years which could be an especially effective method of family planning as well.

The principal PGMI said there was a need to create more awareness among women about breast-feeding for better development of the baby and in this regard the media, scholars aswell as medical experts and physicians, nursing staff also have a responsibility to provideinformation and awareness to female patients visiting hospitals and clinics.

